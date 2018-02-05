The fire broke out on the 5th floor of the social housing block. The cause has still to be confirmed. However, some residents of the block told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that they heard an explosion.

Images that are circulating on social media show that the fire has produced a lot of smoke.

One of the films shows residents on the roof of the building. The fire service confirm this and say that everyone that was on the roof has been brought to safety.

The fire services has got the fire under control and has evacuated everyone from the building.