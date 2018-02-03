The accident probably occurred as the bus driver wanted to avoid a collision. "The bus ended up on the sidewalk where it hit the pedestrians. After the crash, the driver became unwell", says Ine Van Wymersch of the Brussels judicial authorities. The bus next hit a parked car.

"The bus driver told the police he had become unwell, but now it seems that this was only the case just after he hit the pedestrians. There are no drugs or alcohol involved", Van Wymersch says.