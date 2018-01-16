The drivers believe that the Brussels-Capital Region isn’t doing enough to help them in the face of what they see as unfair competition from the online private hire service Uber.

While taxis have to conform with a long list of rules and regulations, the taxi drivers say that Uber drivers are able to take their customers from them far too easily.



Pierre Steenberghen of the Taxi Federation told VRT News that taxi drivers are angry. “It is a symbolic protest. We are going to take a coffin in a funeral to the First Minister of the Brussels-Capital Region Rudi Vervoort. It is a funeral. We are going to drive very slowly past the Brussels Regional Parliament”.

The taxi drivers say that they would rather not have had to take action. “This isn’t something were want to do. As taxi drivers we know what it is to be stuck in traffic”, Mr Steenberghen added.