The road had been closed since 7 September when a huge 36m² sinkhole appeared outside the Jazz Station jazz club. The sinkhole had been caused by a burst water main.

Not only did the sinkhole cause the closure of the road for the past 3.5 months, but water from the burst water main flooded a nearby stretch of the Brussels to Namur railway for several days. Around 200 people were evacuated from their homes.