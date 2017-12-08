Two years ago the Brussels Regional Government opened a competition for architects to draw-up plans for the design of the Schuman roundabout, which is currently one of Brussels busiest traffic hubs.

Given its location at the heart of Brussels’ European district, the regional government wants to turn the Schuman roundabout into a meeting place. The Danish architects COBE were chosen together with the Brussels architects BRUT.

The new design will have a big impact on traffic flow. In future those emerging from the tunnel that links the end of the E40 motorway with the end of the Wetstraat will no longer be able to turn off towards the Jubel Park.