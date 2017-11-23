The Brussels to Tervuren railway opened in 1877 and ran from what is now Brussels Luxembourg Station (in front of the European Parliament) to the Flemish Brabant village of Tervuren. The line closed to passengers in 1958 and was closed completely in 1970.

Part of the route of the line, between Stokkel and the Bank Eik Estate in Wezembeek-Oppem (Flemish Brabant) was turned into a tram line. However, much of the rest of route remained unused and in part unkempt. The bridges along the route were taken down.

All this changed with the formation of the Brussels-Capital Region in 1989. The regional authorities assumed responsibility for a number of the capital’s larger parks and also set about revamping the route of the former railway. Since then the bridges have been rebuilt, the most noteworthy of which is the modern bridge across the Tervurenlaan.

Part of the Railway Walk is included in the Brussels Regional Environment Agency’s “Green Walk”, a 65-kilometre walk that links dozens of areas of parkland and other greenery on or towards the edge of the Brussels-Capital-Region.