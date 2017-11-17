The project that works with youngsters in the in parts deprived Brussels municipality of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek beat off stiff competition from many other projects from all over the world.

Speaking from South Korea Ibrahim Oassari told the regional news site Bruzz that “They were very interested in our coding school where train youngsters were. Like us they believe that technology should be available to all and that even youngsters without qualifications can learn to programme and secure a job”.

The prize is symbolic in nature and there is no cash sum linked to it. Nevertheless, it gives Mr Oassari and his MolenGeek colleague Julie Foulon the chance to meet all the bosses of Samsung’s operations from across the globe.

MolenGeek hopes is soon to launch a second co-working space and training centre for young IT enthusiasts in Schaarbeek (Brussels). Once this is up and running, MolenGeek hopes to branch out further afield in Italy or The Netherlands.

