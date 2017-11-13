When the celebrations for the Moroccan national team’s qualification for next year’s World Cup degenerated in to a riot there were far too few police officers on the ground to contain things.

The Brussels Local Police Service has come under fire with witnesses and local shop-keepers whose businesses were attacked saying that it took a very long time before the police service took action.

Meanwhile, the Brussels-Capital Elsene Local Police Service stresses that the priority was to restore public order before protecting the shops and that this was difficult as various groups were causing an affray at various different locations.

The Brussels Police Spokesman Olivier Slosse told VRT News that the police were well-prepared and have enough officers.

However, “We received a lot of calls at once and we had to make a selection. Our priority is to restore public order.

However, the police officers that were on the ground paint a very different picture.

“His explanation is no reflection at all of the reality on the ground”, they told VRT News.