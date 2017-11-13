"There are CCTV images of the riot and those that have done wrong will pay”.

Mr Jambon also expresses his support for the police who have been criticised by some for waiting too long to take action against the rioters. 22 police officers were injured, cars were torched and shops looted during the riot.

"This is a heavy toll for a football match that took place in Africa”, Mr Jambon told VRT Radio 1.

"We often notice that certain people often turn on the police. This is unacceptable. It is a fundamental problem that something like this is used as an opportunity to commit unacceptable acts. We need to ask ourselves some serious questions”, Mr Jambon went on to say.

Mr Jambon added CCTV images will be used to help find the perpetrators. “Those that have done wrong will pay. There are two ways about it”.