In order to make things easier for bus passengers from Schaarbeek, Evere and Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe that usually change onto the metro at Madou, busses 29, 63, 65, and 66 will be diverted to make an extra stop at Kunst-Wet.
Author: MBMetro lines 2 and 6 partially closed over the weekend
Belga
Fri 10/11/2017 - 13:26 MB Those planning to use the Brussels metro during the Armistice weekend should be warned that there will be no trains in either direction between the Kunst-Wet and Elisabeth Metro Stations on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 November. This impacts services on metro lines 2 and 6. The line is being closed to allow work to be carried out on points at the Rogier metro station.
A replacement bus service will operate between Kunst-Wet and Elisabeth.