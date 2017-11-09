From the 8th until the 12th century the area now known as Scheutbos was used for the provision of firewood to the surrounding villages and farms. By the 12th century most of the trees had been felled and the area had almost entirely been given over to agriculture.

During the Middle Ages an important battle took place in Scheutbos. In 1356 the Count of Flanders’ forces beat forces from Brussels in the Battle of Scheut.

The Battle of Scheut resulted in the capital (around 4 kilometres to the east) being occupied by the County of Flanders' forces for 2 months until they were driven out by an operation led by Everaad t’Serclaas.