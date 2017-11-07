The new trampoline park in Brussels follows other that have already opened in Geel (Antwerp province) and Antwerp.



The park consists of a large area with trampolines next to each other where you can practice somersaults and other tricks to your heart’s desire. But there is much more.

The Jump XL park’s owner already operates a chain of 17 trampoline parks in the Netherlands. Children over the age of 7 can take to the trampolines unaccompanied.

The park also plans to run training session for those that want to improve their trampolining skills. The new trampoline park is in the North Brussels district of Laken.