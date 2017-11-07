Brussels’ first trampoline park opens on Thursday Author: MB

Tue 07/11/2017 - 17:22 MB Lovers of trampolining can jump for joy at the news that Brussels’ first ever trampoline park is set to open its door this week. The Jump XL park will have 1,500m² of trampolines and other apparatus. Trampoline parks are already popular in the UK and in The Netherlands and they are gradually making inroads into Belgium.

The new trampoline park in Brussels follows other that have already opened in Geel (Antwerp province) and Antwerp.

The park consists of a large area with trampolines next to each other where you can practice somersaults and other tricks to your heart’s desire. But there is much more.

The Jump XL park’s owner already operates a chain of 17 trampoline parks in the Netherlands. Children over the age of 7 can take to the trampolines unaccompanied.

The park also plans to run training session for those that want to improve their trampolining skills. The new trampoline park is in the North Brussels district of Laken.