In the wake of the Paris attacks almost two years ago and the Brussels and Zaventem attacks in March 2016, the Interior Ministry drew up its so-called Canal Plan.

Extra resources were given to (amongst other things) policing and in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, 7 other Brussels municipalities and the Flemish Brabant town of Vilvoorde.

The plan is designed to help counter terrorism and nip radicalisation in the bud. Speaking at a public meeting staged by the local branch of Mr Jambon’s Flemish Nationalist party in Molenbeek, Mr Jambon said that the 14.2% drop in crime in the municipality was proof that the Canal Plan was bear fruit.