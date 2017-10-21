Wouter Baert of the Flemish cycling monitoring body Fietsberaad Vlaanderen says that "this is indeed good news. It's a good mobility tool. You can reserve the bike quickly, and leave it behind quickly. But the disadvantage is that nobody feels responsible for them. The bikes are not being left behind properly. Nobody looks after them."

As a matter of fact, the concept of "free parking" is being interpreted literally by some. In Australia, the bikes are sometimes dumped in the water, with some making it their specialty to fish them out again.

Pascal Smet, the Brussels Mobility Minister: "There is a negative side. For the moment, the bikes are sometimes left behind in places where they shouldn't be left behind. Now and then, we see one hanging in a tree or floating in the canal. This is not good, but we will create a legal frame to prevent this. But the concept of bike-sharing itself, is good for the city."