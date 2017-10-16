Els Patoor of the Flemish Community Commission (VGC) told Bruzz that "The selection has been well thought out. The make-up of the population in each municipality has been taken into account. This means that in fact we are offering three different Arabic collections”.

The Flemish libraries decree allows publically-funded libraries to offer up to 25% of books in other languages than Dutch.

"We are still a very long way from that. We are very busy adding to our Dutch-language collection in order to adapt it to the diverse city that Brussels is”, Ms Patoor added.

"Many libraries were wrestling with the issue of multiculturalism. The VGC set up a working party and the Arabic collection has come about as a result of this. There are also plans for Romanian and Russian collections in the pipeline”. The Russian collection will go to the libraries in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, while the Romanian books will be available in the libraries in Anderlecht.

Currently 11.2% of the collection in Brussels’ Dutch-language libraries is in another language of this more than half (6.2% of the total collection) is in English.