The migrants were waiting to be given a place to sleep at the homes of guest families.

The Coordinator of the citizens’ platform that arranges accomodation for the migrants Adriana Costa Santos told journalists that “Then police vehicles started to arrive and everyone started to run inside”.

"We don’t know exactly how many migrants were detained, but between 40 and 60 of them were taken away by the police”.

The volunteers said that they filmed the operation, but the police threatened to confiscate their smartphones if they didn’t delete the footage.

The Local Police Service refuses to confirm that the operation took place.