Just over a year ago, on 5 October 2016, Hicham Diop attacked two police officers near to the busy Lambertmontlaan in Schaarbeek. One officers was stabbed in the neck, cutting a number of nerves.

A second police officers was stabbed in the stomach. When a police patrol car arrived at the scene Hicham Diop, a former boxer, broke another police officer’s nose. It wasn’t until he had been shot in the leg that police were able to overpower and detain him.

In the ambulance on the way to hospital Mr Diop shouted several times that he was an IS fighter.

During initial questioning he also made a statement suggesting that his act was possibly terror-related. Hicham Diop was also known to the security services as having sympathy for and contact with Islamist extremists.