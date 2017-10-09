Meanwhile, a number of measures have been announced that it is hoped will go some way to easing the traffic misery. On the E411 itself one lane will be open to cars between the junction with the Brussels Orbital Motorway (the Leonard Crossroads) and the Hermann-Debroux interchange. The Brussels Regional Transport Agency Mobiel Brussel has also announced that extra trains and busses will be laid on between Walloon Brabant (via Overijse or Hoeilaart in Flemish Brabant) and Brussels. Road markings are also going to be modified and commuters are being asked to carpool and/or leave earlier or later than normal wherever possible. Local diversions will be in place.



Commuters will be able to use a new 2,200 space car park at Louvain-La-Neuve (Walloon Brabant) free of charge. Two extra direct trains will be laid on from Louvain-La-Neuve and Ottignies to Brussels-Schuman and Brussels-Luxemburg.

The car parks at Genval, Rixensart La Hulpe (Walloon Brabant), also have space available for those wishing to travel in by train. These stations have S-Train services into Brussels, most of which also stop at Hoeilaart and Groenendaal in Flemish Brabant.

