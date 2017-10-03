The Brussels Regional Minister responsible for public transport Pascal Smet (Flemish Socialist) told VRT News that the installation of wireless internet in Brussels metro and underground tram stations is part of a wider investment in public transport.

"Between 2015 and 2020 we will have invested 5.2 billion euro in the development of public transport. Small things like the installation of free Wi-Fi, an essential service for passengers, are also part of this.

By doing this this ensure that not only are districts and area of the city connected by public transport, but also that those using the metro stay connected with each other.