The news that two-thirds of the MolenGeek group had been refused entry to the United States first appeared on the Facebook wall of one of the IT initiative’s founders Ibrahim Ouassari (photo above 2nd from right). He too has been refused entry to the US.

The ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) that he had given has since been revoked.

"Only four of the twelve participants is allowed to enter the United States. We should have left today, but that won’t happen now. We have decided that no one is going if we can’t all go”.