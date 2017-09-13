Who should run the Royal Circus concert hall has been a source of much debate in recent months. Until last year the Francophone cultural centre Botanique ran the Royal Circus.

However, the City of Brussels decided end its cooperation with Botanique and transfer responsibility for running the Royal Circus to Brussels Expo, a municipal not for profit organisation that is responsible for running the Heizel Exhibition Centre. Botanique took the City of Brussels to court. A final ruling in the case isn’t expected until next year.

In the meantime, the City of Brussels intends to run the concert hall itself. However, before it can, the concert hall needs to be renovated. The Brussels Alderman responsible for housing Mohamed Ouriaghli (Francophone socialist) says that the concert hall is in a bad way.

"La Botanique has behaved irresponsibly in its management of the hall over a number of years. We got back a building that is in a very dangerous state”, Mr Ouriaghli told journalists.

In 2014 it transpired that fire safety at the Royal Circus wasn’t up to scratch and nothing has been done to improve the situation since.