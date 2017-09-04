During the weekend of the car-free Sunday in Brussels (16 and 17 September) the railway museum will be celebrating a successful first two years.

A set of postage stamps featuring the museum’s collection will be issued and visitors will be able to take a look inside a Eurostar train.

Not only will train lovers and philatelists be able to buy the set of stamp featuring the museum’s exhibits, but they will also be able to pose for personalised stamps.

The cross-Channel high-speed rail service is also taking part in the celebrations. On 16 and 17 September a brand-new high speed Eurostar train will be parked up at Schaarbeek station outside the museum.

The train is more than 400 metres long and carries passengers from Brussels to London in less than 2 hours.