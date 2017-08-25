The city once described by the current US President Donald Trump as a “hell hold” has received a glowing review from a travel journalist in the American broadsheet ‘The New York Times’. In an extensive article writes how Brussels has picked itself since last year’s terror attacks.
The New York Times say that the perception that Brussels is lacking in rock and roll spirit is unfounded. The paper writes that our capital’s trump cards include conceptual art in Brussels’ many galleries, vintage shopping in the many retro and antique stores, graffiti murals and good dining in fusion restaurants.
The New York Time tips Millennium Iconoclast Museum of Art (MIMA) in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek and the Magritte Museum in the centre of city. The Atomium, the Art and Design Atomium Museum (ADAM), the Palace of Fine Arts are also tipped as must sees in for Americans visiting our capital city.
The New York Times seems especially enamored of the many art nouveau buildings in the capital. The Victor Horta House in Sint-Gillis is amoung the sites quoted in the article.
Beer and cocktails
The paper also visited the Peinture Fraiche stationers and bookshop that it describes as “The Garden of Eden for paper-lovers, full of hand-made note books, diaries, stationary and other material that is all printed on site.”
The American journalist also has a taste for our cocktails. Cocktail bars such as La Pharmacie Anglaise and Life is Beautiful on the Dansaertstraat are all given a mention as is the Brussels Beer Project.
It is not the first time that the New York Times has praised Brussels. In previous articles the capital was described as “The New Berlin” and “The most under-valued city in Europe”.