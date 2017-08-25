The city once described by the current US President Donald Trump as a “hell hold” has received a glowing review from a travel journalist in the American broadsheet ‘The New York Times’. In an extensive article writes how Brussels has picked itself since last year’s terror attacks.

The New York Times say that the perception that Brussels is lacking in rock and roll spirit is unfounded. The paper writes that our capital’s trump cards include conceptual art in Brussels’ many galleries, vintage shopping in the many retro and antique stores, graffiti murals and good dining in fusion restaurants.

The New York Time tips Millennium Iconoclast Museum of Art (MIMA) in Sint-Jans-Molenbeek and the Magritte Museum in the centre of city. The Atomium, the Art and Design Atomium Museum (ADAM), the Palace of Fine Arts are also tipped as must sees in for Americans visiting our capital city.

The New York Times seems especially enamored of the many art nouveau buildings in the capital. The Victor Horta House in Sint-Gillis is amoung the sites quoted in the article.