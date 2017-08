The chatterbot (a robot version with an automatic voice speaking) works through the Facebook app Messenger. Using their smartphone, people can scan codes at certain locations in the capital.

When they do, a window will be opened with Cath and Gery supplying useful information about their neighbourhoods, Sint-Katelijne or Sint-Goriks, and/or real-time information about local public transport.

The system also works via Facebook (facebook.com/cathetgery).