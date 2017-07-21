The court has gone some wway to meeting the demands of the Brussels Regional Environment Minister Céline Fremault (Francophone Christian democrat) and a pressure group set up by local residents.

The so-called “Ring route” around the capital will also soon no longer be able to be flown over.



The Federal Government has been givern 4 months to modify the flight routes. The Federal Transport Minister François Bellot (Francophone liberal) has been working on a new bill that if passed should serve to spread the flight routes to and from Zaventem Airport (Flemish Brabant) more evenly.