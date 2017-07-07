Nowadays, a couple of dozen undocumented people are staying there. Local residents are complaining, as the refugees are looking for places to sleep in every corner in the area, at private garages, under balconies, or inside apartments' hallways.

At the same time, the atmosphere is also tense among the refugees themselves. There are often conflicts between Africans, Afghans and Arab people. "They have been here for months", a woman told the VRT, speaking anonymously. "They leave garbage everywhere, go to the toilet and at night it's better not to go for a walk in the park."