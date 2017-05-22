The four real estate players believe in Molenbeek's potential to become "the capital's upcoming district", a press statement says. Their projects concentrate on the West Station, an area which is to become an important transport hub in Brussels.

One of the new constructions is a tower block of 18 floors alongside the metro station. The project is called EKLA and will accommodate 163 families and 50 students. The ground floor boasts a supermarket, a Dutch-speaking kindergarten and primary school, a crèche, offices and a park.

Other projects are situated at the Emaillerie Belge, at the other side of the West Station, and at Brunfaut.