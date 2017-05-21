The parade is part of the Belgian Pride Festival, a series of event organised by the LGBT community between 4 and 21 May. The theme of this year’s Pride Festival is “Crossing Borders” with the focus being set on issues confronting LGBT refugees.

Saturday’s festivities were centred around the Kunstberg in Central Brussels. There was the “Village” with various rainbow-coloured stands. There were also DJs that played sets from midday to midnight.



As well as representatives of LGBT pressure groups, a number of politicians from across the political spectrum also took part in the parade. Around 20 asylum-seekers also took part in the parade.