In addition to this the Belgian Pride provides lesbians, gay men and trans people with a platform to express who they are. The Belgian Pride march is a culmination of more than two weeks of events in Brussels that the LGBT community has organised as part of the Belgian Pride Festival.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Crossing Borders” and focusses on issues confronting LGBT refugees.

Saturday’s festivities are mostly centred around the Kunstberg in the Brussels city centre. From 12 noon a number of rainbow-coloured stand will open for business in the “Village”. A number of stages have been set up where DJs will play music until midnight.