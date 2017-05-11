The Nigerian girls were recruited in their homeland, where they were promised a beautiful future in Europe. In return for the long journey they could make, they had to undergo a cruel voodoo ceremony where they had to swear they always obey their pimps.

After swearing the oath, the girls were transported to the Libyan coast. Federal police say this journey was a tough and life-threatening expedition during which some were raped. Some even starved.

When they had arrived in Europe, they had to work as a prostitute immediately and make big money (an amount of 45,000 euros is mentioned). When they didn't obey or tried to flee, this could have grave consequences for their family in their homeland.