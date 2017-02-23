"I've been cycling in Brussels ever since I arrived here over 7 years ago. I already cycle-commuted in London and Edinburgh before I moved here so it was nothing new."

"I cycle because it's the quickest way for me to get to work and also because there's a real sense of camaraderie amongst the other cycle-commuters at work, which makes it enjoyable. I cycle all year, come rain or shine (good waterproof clothing is essential!)"

"The thing that I really don't like is the way that some car drivers treat cyclists as though we are the reason for their mobility problems and endanger our lives by driving too close. I really wish they understood that I'm a sister, an aunt, a daughter, a friend etc....My life matters to other people and it's ridiculous to try and force me off the road with a car."

"When drivers do behave well towards me I always smile and thank them in the hope that it will encourage them to continue to behave well towards other cyclists. Air pollution is my other problem. As an asthmatic, it can make cycling tough but I enjoy it too much to stop. I hope the authorities start to take the air quality here more seriously soon."