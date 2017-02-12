Belgium easy to recognise from space ... Author: Michaël Torfs

Sun 12/02/2017 - 11:21 Michaël Torfs The French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has released a special picture of western Europe seen from space. One area is easy to recognise: the brightest spot, with the most light pollution, is Belgium. Some astronauts say that the "shining" Belgium is even used a reference when looking at the Earth from space. Pesquet wrote in his post that "Belgium and its lit-up Motorways are easy to be spotted."