Survol de nuit: un tapis scintillant qui défile sans interruption. La Belgique et ses autoroutes illuminées sont faciles à identifier! 🎇🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/s49Tpc1RXb— Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) 10 februari 2017
Author: Michaël TorfsBelgium easy to recognise from space ...
Reporters
Sun 12/02/2017 - 11:21 Michaël Torfs The French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has released a special picture of western Europe seen from space. One area is easy to recognise: the brightest spot, with the most light pollution, is Belgium. Some astronauts say that the "shining" Belgium is even used a reference when looking at the Earth from space. Pesquet wrote in his post that "Belgium and its lit-up Motorways are easy to be spotted."