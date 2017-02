Since 1 January Wi-FI has been available in 15 of the capital’s 54 metro stations. These are Maalbeek, Troon, Naamsepoort, Louiza, South Station, Clemenceau, Delacroix, Hallepoort, Madou, Simonis/Elizabeth and West Station.

This week four extra stations were added to the list, the three mentioned above and Park where the Wi-Fi network was activated earlier this week. The Brussels public transport company MIVB hopes to offer free Wi-Fi in all its metro stations by the end of the year.