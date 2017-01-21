The exhibition also includes work from artists about sexuality and erotica in modern day Brussels.



The inspiration for the exhibition came from the book ‘Sex in the city, places of pleasure in Brussels from the 19th centuary until the sexual revolution’ that was written by the historian Gonzague Pluvinage.

The exhibition includes archive documents that have never been published. Visitors can take their time as red velvet beds are provided to allow them to sit while they are reading up on the capital’s brothels. There is also plenty of information ad valvas as well as illustrations.