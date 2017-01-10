Now the Mayors of Sint-Jans-Molenbeek, Sint-Agatha-Berchem, Ganshoren, Jette and Koekelberg and the Federal Police have promised that extra officers will be drafted in to bolster staffing levels on the support teams.

After talks on Monday draw a blank a solution to the issue of under-staffing of the patrol teams was found on Tuesday morning. On the one hand officers will be transferred from community policing duties to the patrol teams, while at the same time the Federal Police Service has promised to despatch extra officers to Brussels West.