A lot of things are changing on 1 January. If you are planning to buy real estate in Brussels, you may have heard about the drastic changes concerning taxes.

House prices are relatively high in Flanders and Brussels (except in the more remote areas in Flanders, or in certain districts in Brussels). In order to help buyers, Flanders introduced a tax benefit (the so-called 'woonbonus') as did Brussels.

However, Flanders has already made adaptations to the system, reducing tax benefits for house buyers. The system still guarantees them a yearly tax refund spread over 20 years, but less than it used to be.