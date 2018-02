As part of the investigation the police carried out a search of the mosque last Friday.

The Judicial Authorities are remaining tight-lipped about the precise nature of the allegations and their investigation.

The Antwerp daily Gazet van Antwerpen reports that the allegations have been made against a member of the mosque’s board. He is accused of having molested an under-age girl.

It is also reported that he could not be detained for questioning as he is currently abroad.