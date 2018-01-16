The landlord of the building Hamdi Chalghmi told VRT News that "This is a catastrophe". Mr Chalghmi is currently holidaying in Egypt and only heard about what had happened later. He is to return to Belgium tonight.

Mr Chalghmi told VRT News that he can’t understand how something like this could have happened. "There are fatalities…What a catastrophe!”

"Everything was how it should be, the gas, the electrics, the whole house was in order”. He added that he did not receive any reports from tenants that they could smell gas in the building in recent days".

While he was on holiday he had given the phone that tenants ring to contact him to his brother who is in Belgium. However, he says that nobody tried to contact him.