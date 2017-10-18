The incident came to light when a reporter from VRT Radio 2 interviewed a number of drama students. The item came about in the wake of the scandal surrounding the American film director Harvey Weinstein.

The journalist wanted to know if drama students here hadn’t been deterred by all the stories of sexual assaults in the world of film and theatre. During one interview a student told the reporter that “I know a couple of students that a the start of the academic year were harassed by a guest lecturer that made some inappropriate remarks and was constantly asking them to act naked. They were 18-year-old girls and he was a man well into his 40’s.

I was really shocked and the school was too. After all it was the first time that the lecturer had taught us”.