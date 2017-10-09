The Gaming Commission’s Peter Naessens said “It is not just one officer that is involved and it hasn’t been purely recreational”. As we reported on Saturday an investigation has been opening into a number of officers from the Antwerp Local Police Service.

They are suspected of having gambled in casinos and on online gambling sites.

Police offices, bailiffs and notaries in Belgium are forbidden from gambling in casinos or online and their national registration numbers appear on a black list in order to prevent them from doing so. In order to get round the ban the police officers are alleged to have stolen identities.