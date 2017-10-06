The aim of the low emission zone is to significantly improve air quality in and around Antwerp. Since 1 February the most polluting vehicles have not been allowed into the area within the Antwerp Orbital Motorway or the part of the city of Antwerp that is on the left bank of the River Schelde. However, the figure quoted in Friday’s newspaper article seem to point to the low emission zone having missed its effect.

The Flemish liberal MP and Antwerp resident Willem-Frederik Schiltz (photo) told the paper that "At all the measuring stations we see an increase in the number of days on the levels of particulate matter exceeded permitted levels”. It was Mr Schiltz that asked the Flemish Environment Minister Joke Schauvliege (Christian democrat) for figures on particulate matter levels within the low emission zone.

"At 5 of the 9 measuring station the particulate matter norm has been exceeded more often than in the whole of 2016 and that is quite remarkable.”