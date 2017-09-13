A week last Friday two officers from the Antwerp Local Police Service were encountered difficulties when trying to detain a suspect on the Turnhoutsebaan in Borgerhout.

The Antwerp Judicial Authorities say that the officers were surrounded by around ten people some of whom hit and/or pushed them. They were then pelted with missiles.

Last week a first suspect, who the Judicial Authorities say instigated the incident, was detained. He is alleged to have thrown missiles at the police officers and to have kicked one of them in the groin.

An Examining Magistrate questioned him on suspicion of premeditated assault, resisting arrest and taking part in the actions of a criminal gang. Bail Magistrates decided that he should remain in custody. He risks a prison sentence of up to 10 years.