The 29-year-old victim was walking his dog at around 8am when he was shot in the leg. The Judicial Authorities say that it is not clear how serious the man’s injuries are.

The incident is currently been treated as attempted murder. The Federal Police is at the scene and a forensic lab has been set up at scene.

The Antwerp Judicial Authorities spokeswoman Sylvie Van Baden told VRT News that "The police are doing all they can to trace the culprits and to ascertain the circumstances surrounding what happened”.